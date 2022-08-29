$-595+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE - Heated Seats - SYNC - SiriusXM
Location
96,327KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9115453
- Stock #: N220791
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX7EUD96965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 96,327 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX7EUD96965.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM
