2014 Ford F-150

$28,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9242647

9242647 Stock #: N221091

N221091 VIN: 1FTFW1ET0EKG38861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metalli

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N221091

Mileage 117,073 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.