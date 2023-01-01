Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

121,200 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE - Bluetooth - Sync - Siriusxm

2014 Ford Fusion

SE - Bluetooth - Sync - Siriusxm

  • Listing ID: 10137942
  • Stock #: N210693
  • VIN: 1FA6P0H71E5354648

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and features you crave. It's a practical sedan without compromise. This 2014 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 121,200 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P0H71E5354648.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

