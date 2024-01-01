Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automakers Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 214,241 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2014 Mazda CX-5

214,241 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
214,241KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4DY7E0337734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automaker's Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 214,241 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 Ford Mustang GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights 4,303 KM $43,585 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD - Low Mileage 24,004 KM $48,483 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST - Leather Seats - Sunroof for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Ford Explorer ST - Leather Seats - Sunroof 41,180 KM $45,585 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5