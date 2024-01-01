$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
214,241KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4DY7E0337734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automaker's Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 214,241 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
2014 Mazda CX-5