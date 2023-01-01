$13,878+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
118,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A30EZ605826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
