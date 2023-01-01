Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

118,329 KM

Details Features

$13,878

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$13,878

+ taxes & licensing

118,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A30EZ605826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$13,878

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander