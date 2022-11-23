$24,764+ tax & licensing
$24,764
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2014 Toyota Prius
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
67,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9369106
- Stock #: SC0381
- VIN: JTDKN3DU2E1831610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
