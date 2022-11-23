Menu
2014 Toyota Prius

67,702 KM

Details Features

$24,764

+ tax & licensing
$24,764

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$24,764

+ taxes & licensing

67,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9369106
  • Stock #: SC0381
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU2E1831610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0381
  • Mileage 67,702 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

