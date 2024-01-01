$25,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 BMW 3 Series
328d xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
2015 BMW 3 Series
328d xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$24,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$25,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
95,395KM
VIN WBA3K5C56FK301166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist!
Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!
This 2015 BMW 3 Series offers excellent handling and poised dynamics thanks to modern updates and superb German engineering. This 2015 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2015 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This wagon has 95,395 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.40 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $33602 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2015 BMW 3 Series