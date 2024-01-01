Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990! <br> <br> This 2015 BMW 3 Series offers excellent handling and poised dynamics thanks to modern updates and superb German engineering. This 2015 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>This 2015 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This wagon has 95,395 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$215.40</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $33602 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2015 BMW 3 Series

95,395 KM

Details Description Features

$25,585

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$25,585

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$24,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$25,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
95,395KM
VIN WBA3K5C56FK301166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!

This 2015 BMW 3 Series offers excellent handling and poised dynamics thanks to modern updates and superb German engineering. This 2015 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

This 2015 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This wagon has 95,395 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.40 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $33602 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop Base - Bluetooth for sale in Sechelt, BC
2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop Base - Bluetooth 152,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium - Navigation - Cooled Seats for sale in Sechelt, BC
2018 Ford Edge Titanium - Navigation - Cooled Seats 45,482 KM $29,585 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3 for sale in Sechelt, BC
2018 Ford Escape SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3 90,597 KM $22,585 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,585

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 3 Series