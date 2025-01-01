$16,585+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - Wi-Fi - Low Mileage
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - Wi-Fi - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$16,585
+ taxes & licensing
Initial (MSRP):
$15,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$16,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
70,953KM
VIN 2GNALAEK2F6203958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N250771
- Mileage 70,953 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
Compare at $16470 - Our Price is just $15990!
The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and fun that the modern family would expect. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This low mileage SUV has just 70,953 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.63 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $21782 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Wi-Fi
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$16,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2015 Chevrolet Equinox