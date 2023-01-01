$22,610+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,610
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
S
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$22,610
+ taxes & licensing
97,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10059159
- Stock #: TP296519B
- VIN: 2C4RC1HG8FR714639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 97,408 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1