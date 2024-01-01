Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-150

111,476 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 11460760
  2. 11460760
  3. 11460760
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,476KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4FFA64368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 13,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 93,421 KM $44,833 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 6,005 KM $37,640 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150