2015 Ford F-150
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
111,476KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4FFA64368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,476 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
