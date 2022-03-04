$39,990+ tax & licensing
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2015 Ford F-150
Platinum - Sunroof - $310 B/W
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
128,424KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473095
- Stock #: N220391
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG6FFB64570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41803 - Our Price is just $40585!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,424 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Active Park Assist, Technology Package, Spray-in Bedliner, Unique Leather Bucket Seats, Max Trailer Tow Package, Trailer Tow Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG6FFB64570.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $310.00 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $48955 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Spray-in bedliner
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Max Trailer Tow Package
Unique Leather Bucket Seats
