$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - IntelliLink - SiriusXM - $257 B/W
Location
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
91,562KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814002
- Stock #: N220891
- VIN: 1GTV2UEC2FZ204751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34593 - Our Price is just $33585!
With a comfortable, quiet cabin and a powerful, yet fuel-efficient engine - it's hard not to love this 2015 GMC Sierra full-size pickup. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 91,562 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 8 Inch Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Intellilink, Siriusxm, 20-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Front 40/20/40 Split-bench 3 Passenger Seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $256.53 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $40614 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Remote Engine Start
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
IntelliLink
SiriusXM
8 Inch Diagonal Colour Touch Screen
20-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels
Front 40/20/40 split-bench 3 passenger seats
