2015 Honda CR-V

38,536 KM

Details

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring - Leather Seats - $234 B/W

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring - Leather Seats - $234 B/W

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,536KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8164885
  Stock #: N212561
  VIN: 5J6RM4H91FL804525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N212561
  • Mileage 38,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats!

Compare at $31503 - Our Price is just $30585!

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This low mileage SUV has just 38,536 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $233.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $37039 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

