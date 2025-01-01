$15,549+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Comfortline
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$15,549
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,822KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW217AU6FM071206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,822 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 59,023 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT 146,568 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 15,506 KM $72,322 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$15,549
+ taxes & licensing>
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2015 Volkswagen Golf