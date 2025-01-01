Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

137,822 KM

Details Features

$15,549

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

12645480

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$15,549

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,822KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW217AU6FM071206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

2015 Volkswagen Golf