$36,990+ tax & licensing
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71 - Touch Screen - $254 B/W
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
59,005KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942299
- Stock #: N221082
- VIN: 1GCGTDE3XG1302447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38713 - Our Price is just $37585!
2016 Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup that accentuates a satisfying and bold figure. This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 59,005 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Colorado's trim level is 4WD Z71. Our Colorado Z71 is designed with the rugged outdoors in mind and includes an off road suspension, hill decent control, power - heated front seats, an E-Z lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touch screen with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. This Z71 also includes a remote engine start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a rear view camera and Stabilitrak and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $253.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $46651 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Touch Screen
