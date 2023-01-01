$34,388+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$34,388
+ taxes & licensing
169,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEC2GG247221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 169,949 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500