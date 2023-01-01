Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

171,044 KM

Details Features

$76,003

+ tax & licensing
LT

Location

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

171,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9565654
  • Stock #: GP122193B
  • VIN: 1GC4KZC83GF241639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,044 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

