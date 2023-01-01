$76,003+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,003
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$76,003
+ taxes & licensing
171,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9565654
- Stock #: GP122193B
- VIN: 1GC4KZC83GF241639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 171,044 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1