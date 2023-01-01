Menu
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

33,068 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LS Auto

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LS Auto

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10217709
  • Stock #: SC0434
  • VIN: 1G1JA6SH8G4109633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0434
  • Mileage 33,068 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

