Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. Its no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This van has 101,492 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TZ4K6oNeJBPzpK2fnS6Q/iza2nzjAUz8 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Grand Caravans trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG1GR394218 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG1GR394218</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

101,492 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
12431905

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$595

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$595
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
101,492KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR394218

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N250761
  • Mileage 101,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 101,492 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow 'n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG1GR394218.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2019 Ford Ranger Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Sechelt, BC
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats 78,386 KM $39,585 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XL - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Ford F-150 XL - Low Mileage 48,456 KM $43,585 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma SPORT TRD PREMIUM - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma SPORT TRD PREMIUM - Low Mileage 21,698 KM $55,999 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$595

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan