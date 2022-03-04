$-595+ tax & licensing
$-595
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2016 Ford Edge
2016 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$-595
+ taxes & licensing
129,584KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8518205
- Stock #: N211362
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XGBB45516
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N211362
- Mileage 129,584 KM
Vehicle Description
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 129,584 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J9XGBB45516.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0