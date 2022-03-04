2016 Ford Edge

$-595 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8518205

8518205 Stock #: N211362

N211362 VIN: 2FMPK4J9XGBB45516

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N211362

Mileage 129,584 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.