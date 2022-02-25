$41,990 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 5 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

8298219 Stock #: U220340

U220340 VIN: 1FTEX1EP4GKE68454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Me

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,547 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Power sliding rear window Safety Rear View Camera Reverse Sensing System Convenience Remote Engine Start Exterior Spray-in bedliner Additional Features Navigation CHROME STEP BARS Sync XTR PACKAGE 20 Inch Chrome Wheels FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist 302A Luxury Equipment Group Dynamic Hitch Assist

