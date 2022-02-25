$41,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
XLT - Sunroof - Navigation - $287 B/W
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
17,547KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298219
- Stock #: U220340
- VIN: 1FTEX1EP4GKE68454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Me
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U220340
- Mileage 17,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $43863 - Our Price is just $42585!
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,547 kms. It's ingot silver me in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Fx4 Off-road Package, 20 Inch Chrome Wheels, Chrome Step Bars, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EP4GKE68454.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $286.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $52778 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Power sliding rear window
Rear View Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start
Spray-in bedliner
Navigation
CHROME STEP BARS
Sync
XTR PACKAGE
20 Inch Chrome Wheels
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
302A Luxury Equipment Group
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0