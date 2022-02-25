$68,990+ tax & licensing
$68,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2016 Ford F-350
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats - $469 B/W
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$68,990
+ taxes & licensing
71,504KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447142
- Stock #: N220451
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT0GEC55335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N220451
- Mileage 71,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $71673 - Our Price is just $69585!
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 71,504 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Lariat Ultimate Package, Fx4 Off-road Package, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Angular Running Boards.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT0GEC55335.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $468.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $85864 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
3-Bar Style Grill
Angular Running Boards
WHEELS: 18 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0