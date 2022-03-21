$67,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - $462 B/W
99,915KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724248
- Stock #: N220751
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT3GEA54707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Adobe
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $70643 - Our Price is just $68585!
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 99,915 kms. It's bronze fire in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. The King Ranch trim is all about style, but it didn't forget how to work. This Super Duty comes with luxurious features like beautiful brown heated and cooled power leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, tasteful wood interior trim, the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and navigation, and a handsome two-tone paint job. Other features include heated, power telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake controller, illuminated side steps, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3GEA54707.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $461.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $84639 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
