2016 Ford Focus

Listing ID: 7393295

7393295 Stock #: N200402

N200402 VIN: 1FADP3K20GL349428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N200402

Mileage 15,258 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.82 Axle Ratio Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors Equipment Group 200A Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel Radio: Sony AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/10-Speakers Oxford White SE PLUS BLACK PACK SAVINGS WHEELS: 17 SPARKLE NICKEL PREM. PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS: 16 MACHINED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.