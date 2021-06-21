2016 Ford Focus

- Listing ID: 7393295
- Stock #: N200402
- VIN: 1FADP3K20GL349428
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
15,258 KM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Radio: Sony AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/10-Speakers
SE PLUS BLACK PACK SAVINGS
WHEELS: 17 SPARKLE NICKEL PREM. PAINTED ALUMINUM
WHEELS: 16 MACHINED ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.