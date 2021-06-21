2016 Ford Fusion

$19,990 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 6 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7393292

7393292 Stock #: N211153

N211153 VIN: 3FA6P0LU7GR153771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Met T

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N211153

Mileage 70,625 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity Seating Heated Seats Interior Compass Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Windows MOONROOF Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/50VR17 BSW Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT Engine: 2.0L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Transmission: E-CVT Automatic SE MYFORD TOUCH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A SE LUXURY DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.