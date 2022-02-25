$-595+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
99,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335536
- Stock #: U220341
- VIN: JTEBU5JR2G5322946
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,123 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Toyota 4Runner is rugged on the outside, yet comfortable and refined on the inside. This 2016 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the revised 2016 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2016, changes include a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2016 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 99,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with a 17 inch aluminum wheels, an 8-speaker, 6.1 inch touchscreen display with navigation, power moonroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and a 4 way power passenger seat. Additionally, this SR5 also comes with a back up camera, bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
Navigation
