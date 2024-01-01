Menu
This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is an insane sports car disguised as a practical hatchback. A turbocharged engine with all-wheel drive and sport suspension make this the performance package of your dreams. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. 

Performance, practicality, and efficiency come together with no compromise in this Volkswagen Golf R. Its just as at home running errands as it is tearing up a racetrack. Normally you have to sacrifice fuel economy if you want crazy performance like this, but thats not the case in this VW hatch. This low mileage hatchback has just 70,118 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

70,118 KM

Details Description

$30,585

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

R BASE - Low Mileage

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R BASE - Low Mileage

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Logo_AccidentFree

$30,585

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$29,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$30,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
70,118KM
Used
VIN WVWUF7AUXGW238312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N221983
  • Mileage 70,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990!

This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is an insane sports car disguised as a practical hatchback. A turbocharged engine with all-wheel drive and sport suspension make this the performance package of your dreams. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Performance, practicality, and efficiency come together with no compromise in this Volkswagen Golf R. It's just as at home running errands as it is tearing up a racetrack. Normally you have to sacrifice fuel economy if you want crazy performance like this, but that's not the case in this VW hatch. This low mileage hatchback has just 70,118 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $41914 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-XXXX

604-885-3281

$30,585

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

