$30,585+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R BASE - Low Mileage
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R BASE - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$30,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$29,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$30,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
70,118KM
Used
VIN WVWUF7AUXGW238312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N221983
- Mileage 70,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990!
This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is an insane sports car disguised as a practical hatchback. A turbocharged engine with all-wheel drive and sport suspension make this the performance package of your dreams. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Performance, practicality, and efficiency come together with no compromise in this Volkswagen Golf R. It's just as at home running errands as it is tearing up a racetrack. Normally you have to sacrifice fuel economy if you want crazy performance like this, but that's not the case in this VW hatch. This low mileage hatchback has just 70,118 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $41914 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Volkswagen Golf