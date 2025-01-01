$18,085+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$18,085
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$17,490
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$18,085
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
75,123KM
VIN 2GNALBEK1H1538506
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N241131
- Mileage 75,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM!
Compare at $18015 - Our Price is just $17490!
How does the 2017 Equinox stack up against the competition? One look and you'll see that the Equinox takes the lead when it comes to versatility, connectivity and functionality. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This low mileage SUV has just 75,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there with in comfort and convenience. Packed with features like a 7 inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a USB port the Equinox LS will always keep you connected. This awesome SUV also comes with StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, OnStar, aluminum wheels and it even has a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $24784 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $18015 - Our Price is just $17490!
How does the 2017 Equinox stack up against the competition? One look and you'll see that the Equinox takes the lead when it comes to versatility, connectivity and functionality. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This low mileage SUV has just 75,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there with in comfort and convenience. Packed with features like a 7 inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a USB port the Equinox LS will always keep you connected. This awesome SUV also comes with StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, OnStar, aluminum wheels and it even has a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $24784 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
2022 Ford Escape SE AWD - Low Mileage 23,633 KM $30,585 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT - Upgrade Package 33,649 KM $28,085 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS - Wi-Fi - Low Mileage 70,953 KM $16,585 + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$18,085
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2017 Chevrolet Equinox