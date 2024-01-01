$16,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$16,585
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,835KM
VIN 3GNCJKSBXHL284506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Compare at $16470 - Our Price is just $15990!
Trax is a small SUV designed for big city living, skillfully manoeuvring crowded roads and offering cargo versatility for any lifestyle. This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. This low mileage SUV has just 66,835 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2017 Trax LS comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats and driver power lumbar, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, 10 standard air bags, a rear vision camera plus power windows, power lock and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $22728 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Email South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$16,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2017 Chevrolet Trax