$22,585+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford C-MAX
Titanium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2017 Ford C-MAX
Titanium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$22,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$21,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$22,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
72,052KM
VIN 1FADP5DUXHL104941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Ruby Metallic Tintcoat
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, 301A Equipment Group!
Compare at $22650 - Our Price is just $21990!
Practicality, efficiency, and fun are what the C-Max is all about. This 2017 Ford C-Max is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Based on the extremely popular Ford Focus, this Ford C-Max is a compact hatchback with maximum efficiency. It returns the excellent fuel economy you'd expect from a hybrid. On top of that efficiency, you get some awesome features and the practicality of a five-door hatchback in a fun to drive package. This low mileage hatchback has just 72,052 kms. It's red ruby metallic tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-Max's trim level is Titanium. The Hybrid Titanium adds some luxurious features to this C-Max. It features leather seats which are heated in front, fog lamps, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, Sony branded sound system with navigation, 9 speakers, and SiriusXM, push button start, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, mobile hotspot internet access, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, 301a Equipment Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP5DUXHL104941.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $30951 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Additional Features
PANORAMIC FIXED GLASS ROOF
301A Equipment Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$22,585
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2017 Ford C-MAX