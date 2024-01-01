Menu
2017 Ford F-150

177,813 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG8HFB37437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # GR323565A
  • Mileage 177,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

2017 Ford F-150