$33,585+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
XLT - Navigation - Low Mileage
2017 Ford F-150
XLT - Navigation - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$33,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$32,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$33,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
85,745KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF5HFA29317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N251451
- Mileage 85,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, 302A Luxury Equipment Group, XLT Sport Appearance Package, 20-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Sport Cloth Bucket Seats!
Compare at $33980 - Our Price is just $32990!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 85,745 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Xlt Sport Appearance Package, 20-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Sport Cloth Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF5HFA29317.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $46025 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $33980 - Our Price is just $32990!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 85,745 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Xlt Sport Appearance Package, 20-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Sport Cloth Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF5HFA29317.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $46025 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Exterior
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Additional Features
Sport cloth bucket seats
20-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
302A Luxury Equipment Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
2023 Jeep Gladiator Willys - Aluminum Wheels 4,393 KM $53,585 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 74,587 KM $33,585 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Tailgate Step - XTR Package 49,116 KM $49,585 + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$33,585
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2017 Ford F-150