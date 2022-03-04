Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

96,500 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Navigation - $294 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Navigation - $294 B/W

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

  1. 8637992
  2. 8637992
Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8637992
  • Stock #: N220111
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HKC78213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N220111
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, FX4 Off-Road Package, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Remote Engine Start!

Compare at $44893 - Our Price is just $43585!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,500 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Fx4 Off-road Package, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Remote Engine Start, Sync, Tailgate Step.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1HKC78213.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $54004 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear View Camera
Power sliding rear window
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start
Tailgate Step
Navigation
CHROME STEP BARS
Sync
XTR PACKAGE
20 Inch Chrome Wheels
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 33,990 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Supe...
 22,866 KM
$77,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 78,970 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory