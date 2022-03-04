$42,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
XLT - Navigation - $294 B/W
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
96,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8637992
- Stock #: N220111
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HKC78213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N220111
- Mileage 96,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44893 - Our Price is just $43585!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,500 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Fx4 Off-road Package, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Remote Engine Start, Sync, Tailgate Step.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1HKC78213.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $54004 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear View Camera
Power sliding rear window
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start
Tailgate Step
Navigation
CHROME STEP BARS
Sync
XTR PACKAGE
20 Inch Chrome Wheels
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
AUTO STOP/START
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0