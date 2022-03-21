Menu
2017 Ford F-150

112,820 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $274 B/W

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $274 B/W

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,820KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8960932
  • Stock #: N221411
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXHFA55208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N221411
  • Mileage 112,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package, 502A Luxury Equipment Group, 20 inch Chrome Wheels!

Compare at $41803 - Our Price is just $40585!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 112,820 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim offers innovative features you might not expect to find in a truck at this price point. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. The BoxLink cargo management system adds customizeability to the cargo bed. It secures a variety of accessories to make your truck perfect for what you use it for. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille and bumpers, remote tailgate release, and cargo tie-down hooks. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and curve control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, 502a Luxury Equipment Group, 20 Inch Chrome Wheels, Power Running Boards, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EGXHFA55208.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $273.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $50328 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Spray-in bedliner
20 Inch Chrome Wheels
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Max Trailer Tow Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
3-Bar Style Grill
502A Luxury Equipment Group
Angular Running Boards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

