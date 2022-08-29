$42,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $294 B/W
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
49,223KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9285775
- Stock #: N221551
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF9HFC25856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44893 - Our Price is just $43585!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 49,223 kms. It's blue jeans metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim offers innovative features you might not expect to find in a truck at this price point. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. The BoxLink cargo management system adds customizeability to the cargo bed. It secures a variety of accessories to make your truck perfect for what you use it for. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille and bumpers, remote tailgate release, and cargo tie-down hooks. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and curve control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, 502a Luxury Equipment Group, 20 Inch Chrome Wheels, Power Running Boards, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF9HFC25856.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $54004 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
20 Inch Chrome Wheels
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
3-Bar Style Grill
502A Luxury Equipment Group
Angular Running Boards
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0