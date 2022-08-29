$42,990 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 2 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9285775

9285775 Stock #: N221551

N221551 VIN: 1FTEW1EF9HFC25856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,223 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS Additional Features 20 Inch Chrome Wheels TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ACTIVE PARK ASSIST FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Lariat Chrome Appearance Package Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist 3-Bar Style Grill 502A Luxury Equipment Group Angular Running Boards

