2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Leather Seats - $489 B/W
Location
97,086KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326920
- Stock #: N220471
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HED38082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $74773 - Our Price is just $72595!
2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,086 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Platinum Ultimate Package, Sunroof, Diesel Engine, Fx4 Off-road Package, Sony Branded Premium Audio, Lane Keeping Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5HED38082.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $488.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $89552 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Diesel Engine
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Spray-in bedliner
ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Collision Warning
Platinum Ultimate Package
Lane Keeping Alert
Sony Branded Premium Audio
