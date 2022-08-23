2017 Ford F-450

$82,990 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 5 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8983855

8983855 Stock #: N221051

N221051 VIN: 1FT8W4DT5HED97491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N221051

Mileage 92,573 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Powertrain Diesel Engine Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Exterior Spray-in bedliner Additional Features ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Collision Warning Platinum Ultimate Package Lane Keeping Alert 19.5 inch Aluminum Wheels Sony Branded Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.