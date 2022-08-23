Menu
2017 Ford F-450

92,573 KM

Details

$82,990

+ tax & licensing
$82,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2017 Ford F-450

2017 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY Platinum - Leather Seats

2017 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY Platinum - Leather Seats - $563 B/W

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

  1. 8983855
  2. 8983855
$82,990

+ taxes & licensing

92,573KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8983855
  Stock #: N221051
  VIN: 1FT8W4DT5HED97491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N221051
  • Mileage 92,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Platinum Ultimate Package, Sunroof, Diesel Engine, FX4 Off-Road Package!

Compare at $86093 - Our Price is just $83585!

New Arrival! This 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,573 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-450 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Platinum Ultimate Package, Sunroof, Diesel Engine, Fx4 Off-road Package, Trailer Tow Package, Sony Branded Premium Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT5HED97491.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $562.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $103019 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Diesel Engine
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Spray-in bedliner
ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Collision Warning
Platinum Ultimate Package
Lane Keeping Alert
19.5 inch Aluminum Wheels
Sony Branded Premium Audio

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

