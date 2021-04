$17,990 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 3 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6964013

6964013 Stock #: N200041

N200041 VIN: 1FADP3M22HL240015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Kona Blue Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 42,382 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Additional Features Winter Package Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel KONA BLUE METALLIC SEL PLUS BLACK PACK VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM SEL PLUS BLACK PACK SAVINGS CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.