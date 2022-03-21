$49,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE - $341 B/W
Location
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
124,494KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8933239
- Stock #: N220871
- VIN: 1FTBW2CGXHKA24205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # N220871
- Mileage 124,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2017 Ford Transit offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job.This van has 124,494 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBW2CGXHKA24205.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $62582 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0