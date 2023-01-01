Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

120,801 KM

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

120,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431312
  • Stock #: GN600809A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJXHG138769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # GN600809A
  • Mileage 120,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

