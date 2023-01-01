2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 8 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10431312

10431312 Stock #: GN600809A

GN600809A VIN: 3GTU2PEJXHG138769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour sand

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # GN600809A

Mileage 120,801 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Navigation System Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.