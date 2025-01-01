$28,755+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot
EX-L RES
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$28,755
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H85HB500960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # SC0581
- Mileage 113,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
2017 Honda Pilot