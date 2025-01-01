Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

113,400 KM

Details Features

$28,755

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L RES

12541222

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L RES

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$28,755

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H85HB500960

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0581
  • Mileage 113,400 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

2017 Honda Pilot