2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

57,625 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029390
  • Stock #: CP163376A
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB8HV003519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

