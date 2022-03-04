Menu
2017 RAM 1500

54,671 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Limited - Navigation - Cooled Seats - $321 B/W

2017 RAM 1500

Limited - Navigation - Cooled Seats - $321 B/W

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,671KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8470248
  • Stock #: N220161
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT4HS644890

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N220161
  • Mileage 54,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

Compare at $49013 - Our Price is just $47585!

Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 54,671 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is Limited. The Laramie Limited is the top of the Ram 1500 range. On top of it legendary Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, Active-Level air suspension, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and wood interior trim, chrome side steps, remote engine start, rear park assist, a backup camera, keyless N' Go, auto high beam control and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PT4HS644890.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $320.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $58905 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation

