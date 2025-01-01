$35,585+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$35,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$34,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$35,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
141,316KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN2HX022288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour GREY, SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N250791
- Mileage 141,316 KM
Vehicle Description
16 inch Black Alloy Wheels!
Compare at $36040 - Our Price is just $34990!
The interior has been carefully designed to help you get the most out of every journey. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 141,316 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform the 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 Inch Black Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.95 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $48766 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
16 inch Black Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
