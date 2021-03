$34,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 3 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6720911

Stock #: N210641

VIN: 5TFUY5F15HX663460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N210641

Mileage 114,341 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front & Rear Bilstein Shock Absorbers BLACK TRD Offroad Package BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Tires: P275/65R18 All Terrain Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation WHEELS: 18 OFFROAD ALUMINUM ALLOY

