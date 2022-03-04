Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

60,427 KM

$-595

+ tax & licensing
$-595

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Wolfsburg Edition - Leather Seats

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

60,427KM
Used
  • Stock #: U220272
  • VIN: WVGNV7AXXHK037581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry!

The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is worth checking out if you want your compact crossover to be rewarding to drive, says Edmunds.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Even after nine years without a redesign the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan still manages to feel current and stylish. A few important updates enhance the appeal of this compact crossover with more standard features and an infotainment system. Peppy performance and available all-wheel drive make this model practical and fun.This SUV has 60,427 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Always be entertained in the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition with the Composition Media system, which includes a touchscreen, eight speakers and CD player. Expand your options with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include wireless streaming, heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, cruise control, push button start and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

