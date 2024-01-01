Menu
2018 Audi Q5

91,599 KM

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

91,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1ENAFY1J2124904

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TP202493AA
  • Mileage 91,599 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

