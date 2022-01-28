$57,235+ tax & licensing
$57,235
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
21,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8173960
- Stock #: SC0315A
- VIN: 1G1FH1R74J0117793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 21,386 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
