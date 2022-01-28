Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

21,386 KM

Details Features

$57,235

+ tax & licensing
$57,235

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$57,235

+ taxes & licensing

21,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8173960
  • Stock #: SC0315A
  • VIN: 1G1FH1R74J0117793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,386 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
HEADS UP DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

