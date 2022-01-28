Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

84,287 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

84,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186820
  • Stock #: TN110769A
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM2JS585809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TN110769A
  • Mileage 84,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

