$41,990
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier - Navigation - $287 B/W
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
101,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9022549
- Stock #: N221171
- VIN: 1GNEVJKW5JJ219621
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N221171
- Mileage 101,120 KM
Compare at $43863 - Our Price is just $42585!
Besides its utilitarian abilities, this Chevy Traverse is also pleasant to drive and will make the most of your money with its abundant features. This 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 101,120 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is Premier. Luxury meets versatility in this Traverse Premier. It comes with a power sunroof, a MyLink infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera with rear park assist, remote start, a hands-free gesture power liftgate, perforated leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, wireless charging, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $286.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $52778 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING
Bluetooth
Navigation
